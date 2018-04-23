Hyderabad engineering student runs over man sleeping on footpath

A 30-year-old man who was sleeping on a footpath was run over by a speeding car late last night in Kushaiguda area of Hyderabad. The car was being driven by a 19-year-old engineering college student who was out with her three friends on a joy ride. Near Kushaiguda, the woman lost control and crashed into the pavement where 30-year-old K Ashok was sleeping and ran over him, killing him on the spot. One of the students in the car is the daughter of a police inspector of Hyderabad. Officials at Kushaiguda Police Station said that the woman who was driving was not driving under influence and that she lost control due to over speeding.

