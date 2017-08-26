Hyderabad: Drain in Dharani Nagar spills thick toxic foam

Pre-monsoon showers could be the reason for the formation of toxic foam in the drain. (Representational Image) Pre-monsoon showers could be the reason for the formation of toxic foam in the drain. (Representational Image)

A drain in Hyderabad’s Dharani Nagar is spilling thick toxic foam since Saturday morning.

The toxic has grown to such an extent that it is posing threat to the health of the people living at its vicinity.

The reason behind the foam is the toxic wastes released into the drain and can be seen spilling on to the streets.

Pre-monsoon showers could be the reason for the formation of toxic foam in the drain.

Often garbage and industrial waste are dumped into water bodies without being properly treated which chokes or clogs them.

