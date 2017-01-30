Hyderabad: Doctor held for selling marijuana laced chocolates

Aromatic cocoa and chocolate on wooden background Aromatic cocoa and chocolate on wooden background

A doctor, working as a fitness consultant with a local gymnasium in Hyderabad, was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana (ganja) laced chocolates on a social media platform, police said. Sleuths of the Special Operation Team of Rachakonda Commissionerate, apprehended Mohd Sujath Ali Khan on Saturday and seized marijuana (ganja) mixed chocolate cups, chocolate packed box among other things, an official release said. The accused had completed his MBBS in 2006. After completion of his degree he worked in a state-run NIMS as a research coordinator till 2014, said the release. He left the job and started working as a fitness consultant advising people on food nutrition, said the

The accused was reportedly facing a lot of financial problems and during this period he got an idea of making weedibles. Thus he procured marijuana (ganja) from peddlers and allegedly made chocolates using the same, said the release. Khan opened a page on social media site for selling these weedibles and the clients used to contact him over phone. He allegedly supplied it to his followers and customers on the site and got them addicted to ganja mixed chocolates, said the release. His followers from different states started placing orders for the chocolates and he started sending them through courier.

Khan branded the products as X, XX, XXX, 4X, 5X and 6X depending on the effect and priced them in a range of Rs 500 to Rs 1800, police said. After eating the chocolate, a person slipped in a state of drowsiness for about 6 to 8 hours, police said, adding customers, most of them youth, got addicted to these chocolate. Police nabbed him while he was supplying ganja laced chocolate to customers under Pahadishareef Police station limits.