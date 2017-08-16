Hyderabad declared open defecation free

According to the statement, 295 petrol pumps and 390 hotels and restaurant owners were persuaded by GHMC to open the toilets at their respective sites for use by the general public. (Representational image) According to the statement, 295 petrol pumps and 390 hotels and restaurant owners were persuaded by GHMC to open the toilets at their respective sites for use by the general public. (Representational image)

Hyderabad was granted the tag of open defecation free (ODF) by its civic body on Wednesday after all its corporators gave an undertaking that their respective wards were free of open defecation. “The corporators of all 150 wards have given an undertaking that their wards are open defecation free and requested (the civic body) to declare so,” the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a statement.

According to the statement, under the guidance of Telangana’s municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao, GHMC has taken various initiatives to control open defecation, including construction of individual and community toilets. The civic body has also provided pre-fabricated ones in slums, the statement said.

According to the statement, 295 petrol pumps and 390 hotels and restaurant owners were persuaded by GHMC to open the toilets at their respective sites for use by the general public.

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared Mumbai as open defecation free. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also set March, 2019 as the deadline to make all districts of the state free from open defecation. Uttar Pradesh government is hoping to achieve the status by October 2, 2018.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd