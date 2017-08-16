Latest news

Hyderabad declared open defecation free

"The corporators of all 150 wards have given an undertaking that their wards are open defecation free and requested (the civic body) to declare so," the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a statement. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2017 6:03 pm
hyderabad open defecation free, hyderabad odf, open defecation free, odf, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, ghmc, hyderabad, indian express news According to the statement, 295 petrol pumps and 390 hotels and restaurant owners were persuaded by GHMC to open the toilets at their respective sites for use by the general public. (Representational image)
Related News

Hyderabad was granted the tag of open defecation free (ODF) by its civic body on Wednesday after all its corporators gave an undertaking that their respective wards were free of open defecation. “The corporators of all 150 wards have given an undertaking that their wards are open defecation free and requested (the civic body) to declare so,” the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a statement.

According to the statement, under the guidance of Telangana’s municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao, GHMC has taken various initiatives to control open defecation, including construction of individual and community toilets. The civic body has also provided pre-fabricated ones in slums, the statement said.

According to the statement, 295 petrol pumps and 390 hotels and restaurant owners were persuaded by GHMC to open the toilets at their respective sites for use by the general public.

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared Mumbai as open defecation free. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also set March, 2019 as the deadline to make all districts of the state free from open defecation. Uttar Pradesh government is hoping to achieve the status by October 2, 2018.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. T
    thistooshallpass
    Aug 16, 2017 at 6:26 pm
    This is a lie. Go to Diamond Hills, Gachibowli early in the morning and see for yourself. Also sit in a early morning train to Nampally and bare bottoms are plenty. Do not declare yourself for a tag.
    Reply
  2. R
    R Srinivasan
    Aug 16, 2017 at 6:17 pm
    I think Chennai too is open defecation free
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Aug 16: Latest News