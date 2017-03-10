Hyderabad constable arrested after bid to marry minor girl

Head Constable Mohammed Mahboob, 43, who is married with four children and a bed-ridden wife, was arrested early in the morning. Representational Image. Head Constable Mohammed Mahboob, 43, who is married with four children and a bed-ridden wife, was arrested early in the morning. Representational Image.

A head constable posted with Kamatipura Police Station in Hyderabad was arrested on Friday morning for having illicit relationship with a 15-year-old girl whom he was about to marry, after forging her age proof certificate. Head Constable Mohammed Mahboob, 43, who is married with four children and a bed-ridden wife, was arrested early in the morning after the girl’s sister tipped-off South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana. The girl’s parents expired a few years ago and she and six other siblings lived with their grandparents in a slum opposite the Kamatipura Police Station.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Mahboob, who lives in Rajendranagar, was posted at Kamatipura in 2014. The girl and her siblings used to frequently get into arguments with their relatives and neighbours and the girl used to often visit the police station to complain and Mahboob used to intervene and settle the matter. Mahboob told the police that he fell in love with the girl and intended to marry her.

Police said he allegedly convinced the girl to enter into a relationship with him by saying that since he was in the police force he had a stable job and steady income and would take care of her well. Police said the grandparents who are surviving on a little pension and money given by their other children as well as the girl’s elder sister, knew about Mahboob’s affair with their minor granddaughter and encouraged it in the hope that Mahboob would marry her after divorcing his bed-ridden wife. Mahboob also rented a separate house in Shastripuram area and the girl would stay there for several says at times. Police also found that with the consent of her grandparents Mahboob took the girl on holidays to Mysore and Bengaluru, Inspector P Sudarshan said.

Mahboob told the police he intended to do justice to his wife by giving her a major share of his property and transfer the remaining property in the name of the girl he intended to marry soon. He justified his relationship with the girl saying she lived in abject poverty and he wanted to take care of her. Although, she is only 15, Mahboob obtained forged documents that showed her age as 18.

The girl had spoke to her elder sister recently which resulted in fierce arguments in the family after which the latter tipped-off the South Zone DCP. Cops have booked Mahmood for kidnap and rape since she is a minor, and under sections of POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), and have sent the girl for medical examination. “Although, the girl has not made any complaint we took cognizance of the fact that Mahboob was having physical relations with a 15-year-old girl. As a policeman he should have known better. He took advantage of the girl’s poverty and her plight. He also violated service and conduct rules for which we will take very serious action,” Inspector Sudarshan said.