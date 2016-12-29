Hyderabad: 5 loot 40 kg gold from Muthoot Finance branch

Five men claiming to be CBI officers looted 40 kg gold worth approximately Rs 10 crore from the Muthoot Finance branch at Ramachandrapuram in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said that when the men tried to enter the office by claiming to be CBI officers, the security guard and others asked them to show some identity proof.

“The men then whipped out guns and threatened to shoot and asked everyone to go into one corner of the office. They took the keys of the vault and made away with 40 kg of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash,’’ the commissioner said. Police obtained CCTV footage the black Mahendra Scorpio SUV the culprits used in the heist. Although a statewide hunt has been launched, the culprits have not been identified yet.

WATCH | Posing As CBI Officials, 5 Loot 40 Kg Gold From Muthoot Finance in Hyderabad

Muthoot Finance officials said that the five persons arrived at the office at 9.30 am and claimed to be CBI officers wanting to check records. They wanted to check the lockers and gold stocks, they said. When the branch manager said he could not allow them in without permission from his senior officers, the men took out guns and threatened to shoot everyone if keys were not handed over to them.

They opened the lockers and put gold ornaments in four bags and also used a bedsheet to wrap some gold and took it away. The culprits also took out the recorder and hard disk of the CCTV camera system in the office.