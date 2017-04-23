Hyderabad: 5 HIV+ girls made to clean manhole

The warden and supervisor of an orphanage, which is home to many HIV positive children, were arrested after they allegedly forced five 12-year-old girls to clean up a choked sewerage pipeline. The incident came to the notice of the police when a resident of Seetafal Mandi, K Arvind, was passing by the AGAPE (Ambassadors of Goodwill for AIDS Patients Everywhere) Orphans Hostel at Uppal area when he saw the girls lifting filth with their bare hands. A video shot by Arvind shows hostel warden V Prajavathi and supervisor G Elavarasan giving instructions to the girls while standing at a safe distance.

Officials from Uppal police station along with child rights activists raided the orphanage after which Prajavathi and Elavarasan were held under the Child Labour Act, 1986, and sections of Juvenile Justice Act, police inspector Narasimha Reddy said.

Police are verifying if the five girls were HIV positive. Child rights activist Achyuta Rao said that the orphanage has about 230 children of whom about 90 were HIV positive. “It is shocking that the warden and supervisor were standing there and making these children clean the manholes,” Rao said.

The orphanage was founded in 2003 by Lynne Guhman, a US citizen, who married Indian doctor V Ratnam and settled in Hyderabad. Dr Ratnam runs a hospital in the city. AGAPE runs seven children’s homes within the orphanage, each for a specific gender, age group and HIV status. It has its own school as HIV positive children are denied admissions in schools outside.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 5:32 am