Government making efforts to make Telangana become ‘cashless’: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Friday said his government is putting in efforts to make the state take a lead in becoming ‘cashless’. “Telangana will soon become the first state in the country to fully go for cashless transactions and the government is making all efforts for it,” KCR said, addressing a gathering at Yerravelli village in Siddipet district.

He inaugurated as many as 580 houses under the government’s flagship double-bedroom housing scheme at Narsannapet and Yerravelli villages Friday morning. “Government will educate and make people aware about benefits of cashless transaction and encourage it,” he said.

Mentioning about Siddipet’s Ibrahimpur village, which had been recently declared as the first village to become ‘cashless’ in south India by the state government, the CM said Narsannapet and Yerravelli villages will soon follow the suit.

On the occasion, Rao also distributed swipe machines to some commercial establishments and traders. He said the dream of owning a house has come true for people of the two villages. Under the scheme, 380 houses have been constructed in Yerravelli and 200 in Narsannapet.

Each house has been built at a cost of Rs 5.04 lakh in an area of 560 sq ft and is equipped with facilities like 24X7 water supply, drainage system, community hall, parks and other infrastructural amenities.