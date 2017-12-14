Five maoists killed in encounter with police in Telangana

The encounter which started late last night is still on. (Representational image) The encounter which started late last night is still on. (Representational image)

At least five Maoists are reported killed in an encounter with Telangana Police near Tekulapalli village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The encounter, which started late last night, is still on. The police had received a tip-off regarding movement of a maoist dalam in the area after which police started a combing operation which led to the encounter.

