First phase of Hyderabad Metro set to get operational soon

The first 30km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) is set to get operational soon with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) sanctioning authorisation for a key stretch of the project. The metro rail, which will be elevated, has a total length of 72km.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRHL), which is developing the project, today said CMRS Ram Kripal and a team from the Railway Safety Commission inspected a range of works and systems for three days from November 17.

These included the civil works, track, RoB, viaduct, stations, electrical, telecommunication, signalling & train control, rolling stock and other railway systems. They also conducted speed trials.

“After checking various systems, the CMRS has issued authorisation for the opening of Mettuguda to SR Nagar via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station (a 30km stretch),” it said in a statement.

LTMRHL managing director and CEO Shivanand Nimbargi said, “This authorisation will enable us to operate the metro trains from Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station seamlessly.

“The CMRS approval for commissioning of Stage 1 – Nagole to Mettuguda and Stage 2 – Miyapur to SR Nagar – have already been received.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 30km-long first phase of the metro project, when the latter is in the city to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held from November 28 to 30.

The project, which started in July 2012, was initially scheduled to be completed by June 2017 (in all three corridors), but land acquisition and other issues resulted in the project overshooting the deadline.

Minor pending works would be completed shortly after which the complete stretch, from Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station, would be ready for operation, the statement added.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App