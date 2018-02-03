‘Favourable atmosphere for growth in tiger population in Telangana’

The tiger census is taken up in the country every four years. The tiger census is taken up in the country every four years.

There is a favourable atmosphere for the growth in population of tigers and other animals in Telangana forests, but the exact picture would be known once the census results come out after a few months, a key figure involved in the exercise said. An official count of carnivores and mega-herbivores (plant-eating large animals, such as elephants), popularly known as tiger census, was conducted in Telangana from January 22 to 29.

This is the first census in Telangana after its formation in 2014. “Generally, there is a favourable atmosphere. There is a possibility of increase (in numbers). But, these are all guesswork at this point of time,” the senior official, who recently retired from service, told PTI.

Fixed formats have been given to the personnel involved in the census and the protocol for the exercise has been standardised, he said. The forms filled up by the survey personnel would be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun who analyse the data. The results are likely to be announced in April, he said.

“The analysis part and the estimation part will be completely taken over by WII,” he said. The population of tigers in Telangana region (in undivided Andhra Pradesh) was estimated to be around 17 in 2013-14 (when the last census was carried out). The tiger census is taken up in the country every four years.

As sufficient number of personnel were not available to conduct the exercise in all the forest areas of the state, the forest department took the help of NGOs, wildlife enthusiasts, student community, local youth and others. The volunteers came from diverse backgrounds, including scientists, IT professionals, medical doctors, bankers and others, the department sources said.

