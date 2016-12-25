Andhra Govt committed to maintain religious harmony: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (Source: File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (Source: File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said his Government is committed to maintain religious harmony in the State.

Naidu participated in Christmas celebrations at a church at Pedakakani near Guntur. On the occasion, he said the TDP-led Government is committed to maintain religious harmony in the state.

Naidu said the Government has distributed essential commodities worth Rs 334 crore to the poor so that they could celebrate festivals like Eid, Christmas and Pongal.

The CM said his Government has allocated Rs 57 crore for the welfare of Christians. The financial aid to visit Jerusalem by Christians has been enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per person.