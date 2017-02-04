Centre asks Telangana Government to provide land for hospitals

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandra Sekhar Rao (Source: PTI) Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandra Sekhar Rao (Source: PTI)

The Centre is ready to set up three 100-bed hospitals in Telangana if the State Government allocates land for them, said Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday.

There is a proposal to set up three 100-bed hospitals in Ramagundam, Warangal and Ghoshamahal (Hyderabad), he said at a press conference in Hyderabad. “We request the State Government to allot land for construction of hospitals as early as possible,” the BJP MP from Secunderabad said.

Dattatreya, who earlier held a review meeting with Telangana Labour Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy, said the ESIC dispensaries at Tandur, Doulatabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Maheswaram, Siddipet and Kalvakurthy would be upgraded to six-bed hospitals and Rs 10 crore will be provided to each of them for construction and other infrastructure facilities.

According to him, the Ministry is planning to construct 10,000 houses for beedi workers in the State. The Centre is also planning to provide services of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and ESI facilities to the beedi workers.

“Under Social Security Scheme, 18 lakh contract labourers will be covered under services of ESIC. In this regard, a decision has to be taken after consulting the ESIC board officials,” he said.