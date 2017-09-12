Only in Express

Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl found dead, police rule out Blue Whale links

Parents of the girl informed police while lodging an FIR that she had become very moody and withdrawn recently, and spent hours chatting on phone.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Updated: September 12, 2017 10:57 am
blue whale, blue whale challenge, blue whale game, blue whale suicide, blue whale deaths, blue whale suicide india, hyderabad blue whale suicide,  Chandini Jain (Source: Express photo)
The body of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday night was found amidst boulders in Ameenpur area on Tuesday morning.

Chandini Jain, a second year Intermediate student of a private college, had left home Saturday evening saying she was going to meet friends. However, when she did not return till 8:30 pm, and her mobile phone was switched off, her parents lodged a missing complaint late Saturday night.

Police on Tuesday said that construction workers spotted the body amidst boulders in the barren Ameenpur village area. “There are no external injuries on the body. The body has started decomposing so we are assuming she died Saturday night itself. Postmortem will reveal the cause of death,” an official at Miyapur police station said.

Police are treating it as a case of murder. “The area where the body has been found is almost inaccessible, amidst huge boulders and desolated. We don’t think she would have gone there all by herself. I don’t think it has anything to do with Blue Whale challenge. It appears to be murder,” Inspector R Ram of Ameenpur Police Station said.

Parents of the girl informed police while an lodging FIR that she had become very moody and withdrawn recently, and spent hours chatting on phone. The Jains are residents of Satyanarayana Enclave in Madinaguda area. Chandini’s father runs a cloth store at Kukatpally.

