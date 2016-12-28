Bandaru Dattatreya hits out at Congress for allegations against PM Modi

Hitting out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said the allegations are “without any substance and basis.” “What is the value of baseless allegations being made by Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister on the basis of documents dismissed by Supreme Court,” the Union Labour Minister said in a statement at Hyderabad.

Referring to the allegations of corruption that surfaced during the UPA regime, Dattatreya said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not resign when allegations were made against him. “The NDA government has moved people towards cashless transactions in the last 50 days and such dealings are very much possible in the country in view of the strong “bank-Aadhar-mobile database,” he said.

“People are watching (the developments). But, what to say about those who cannot see the reality,” said the Minister. Congress should make it clear why it went back on its initial stance of welcoming demonetisation, Dattatreya said.