Andhra Pradesh: Woman found dead at Puttaparthi Satya Sai’s Prasanthi Nilayam

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in an office on Sunday morning. Sai Prabha was a former employee of Prasanthi Nilayam, the abode of Satya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. She had worked for nearly four years at the Vidya Vahini Trust (Centre of Excellence for Teaching). She had quit in March for unknown reasons.

It is being alleged that on Saturday night, she entered her former office and committed suicide. However, cops are treating it as a suspicious death since no one saw Sai Prabha enter the office despite the centre being a crowded place.

Officials at the centre said that she was in depression and despite her resignation, she often visited the Trust’s office. Cops are also probing if her seniors at the trust had anything to do with the case as notes and emails seen on her laptop suggest there was some tension between them, an official at the Prashanti Nilayam Police Station said.

