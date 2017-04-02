Andhra Pradesh engineer held for corruption

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the engineer-in-chief (administration) of Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Department for allegedly amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

ACB Director General R P Thakur said that cash, ownership documents of properties at various locations and gold worth Rs 8.5 crore were recovered after search operations at the properties of the accused, M Gangadharam.

