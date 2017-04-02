Latest News

Andhra Pradesh engineer held for corruption

Police said that cash, ownership documents of properties at various locations and gold worth Rs 8.5 crore were recovered after search operations.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published:April 2, 2017 4:09 am

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the engineer-in-chief (administration) of Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Department for allegedly amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

ACB Director General R P Thakur said that cash, ownership documents of properties at various locations and gold worth Rs 8.5 crore were recovered after search operations at the properties of the accused, M Gangadharam.

