Andhra Pradesh: 11 die as bus falls into canal

Eleven people travelling in a Volvo bus died when the vehicle crashed into a four-foot-high concrete railing and fell into a canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Tuesday morning. One of the passengers told doctors and police at Andhra Hospital in Vijayawada that he noticed driver Adinarayana Reddy was drowsy when they briefly halted to pay toll at Keesara. The bus crossed the booth at 5.29 am and 10 minutes later fell into the canal.

Diwakar Travels, to which the bus belonged, is owned by Anantapur TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy and his brother J C Prabhakar Reddy, who is TDP MLA from Tadipatri in Anantapur district. This is the second accident involving buses of Diwakar Travels. In October 2013, one of its buses caught fire, killing 45 passengers in Mahbubnagar district.

When asked about the accident, Diwakar Reddy said: “We do not know what exactly happened because the driver was killed. We are ensuring that all the injured receive the best treatment. We have contacted their relatives and have arranged for them to reach hospitals. The police are investigating and we will give full cooperation.”

The vehicle was travelling from Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad when it crashed into the concrete railing at Mulapadu village on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway.