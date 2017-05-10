Andhra minister’s son Nishith Narayana, friend killed in road accident

Police said that the mishap occurred near a bend on Jubilee Hills 36 between Peddamma temple and Madhapur where the SUV rammed into pillar number 9. Police said that the mishap occurred near a bend on Jubilee Hills 36 between Peddamma temple and Madhapur where the SUV rammed into pillar number 9.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana’s son Nishith Narayana, 23, and his friend were killed when their SUV crashed into a metro rail pillar in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said that it was a very high-speed crash as the front portion of the white Mercedes Benz SUV crumbled due to the impact and even though the airbags deployed they were of no use. Nishith Narayana was recently appointed as a director in the family-run Narayana Group of Educational Institutions.

Nishith and his friend Raja Ravi Chandra apparently went out for a late night ride after heavy showers accompanied by high speed winds lashed the city. The duo were stuck for some time at a friend’s house and waited till the waterlogging cleared before setting out again. Police said that the mishap occurred near a bend on Jubilee Hills 36 between Peddamma temple and Madhapur where the SUV rammed into pillar number 9. It is not known who was driving at the time of the mishap and whether the duo had consumed liquor, and police are also investigating if the late night storm caused the accident.

Nishith (in photo) and his friend were extricated from the mangled remains of the SUV and rushed Apollo Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. (Source: Nishith Narayana/ Nishith (in photo) and his friend were extricated from the mangled remains of the SUV and rushed Apollo Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. (Source: Nishith Narayana/ Facebook

“A watchman sleeping nearby told us that he woke up when he heard a big noise between 2 -2:30 am and found that the SUV had hit the pillar. The car must have been travelling at high speed because due to the impact, chips of concrete came off the solid metro rail pillar,’’ a police official said.

The duo were extricated from the mangled remains of the SUV and rushed Apollo Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Dr P Narayana who is on an official tour in London is rushing back. Telugu Desam Party leaders in the city and Narayana’s Cabinet colleagues in Vijayawada are rushing to the city.

A freak storm caused havoc in Hyderabad, parts of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh late last night. High speed winds reaching up to 100 kms per hour tore through Hyderabad, uprooting trees and billboards while heavy showers caused inundation all over the city which was caught unawares. Hundreds of vehicles were damaged as uprooted trees fell on them. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said that as electricity was quickly disconnected it averted mishaps as power lines snapped and fell on the roads.

