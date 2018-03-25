Andhra finalises secretariat design

The Chief Minister’s Office will be spread across the entire 46th floor of the first tower with a 360 degree view of Amaravati. The tower will also have a helipad. The Chief Minister’s Office will be spread across the entire 46th floor of the first tower with a 360 degree view of Amaravati. The tower will also have a helipad.

The Andhra Pradesh government has settled on a simple design for its administrative buildings, including the secretariat, at Amaravati. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana said on Saturday that the government decided to construct five diagrid frame skyscrapers — one of 46 floors and four of 40 floors each. Diagrid is a framework of diagonally intersecting metal and concrete beams that is used in construction and requires less structural steel than conventional steel frames.



As decided earlier, the High Court building will be like a Buddhist stupa while the legislative complex is a futuristic looking ‘tower’ design. “The CM has asked for slight modifications in the designs of HC and Legislative buildings. They will also be finalised in a few days and tendering process will start soon,’’ a CRDA official said.

The Minister said that architects Normon and Fosters submitted the final designs of the administrative structures and tender process for construction of the buildings will be started by end of April. Each tower will have over 25 lakh sq feet office space. The five towers will house offices of secretaries of departments alongside the respective minister’s chambers, and offices of heads of departments.

“The Central Government has so far released Rs 1500 crores for capital development. A DPR for Rs 11,600 crores worth of development works has also been submitted to the Centre,’’ Narayana said.

