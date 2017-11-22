85-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing minor girls

The alleged incidents took place over the past few months. (Representational Image) The alleged incidents took place over the past few months. (Representational Image)

The city police today arrested an 85-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing six minor girls over the past few months. M Satyanarayana, a retired Central government employee, lured the girls to his house by offering them chocolates and sexually abused them, said Assistant Commissioner of Police P Krishna Murthy.

The alleged incidents took place over the past few months, he said. “Last night we received six complaints from parents and relatives of the girls,” said inspector K Chandra Shekar of Kushaiguda police station.

Police registered six separate cases under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and arrested the accused today, he said. Further probe is on.

