8 foreigners held in crackdown on fake marriages

In a crackdown on the fake contract marriage racket, the Hyderabad Police have raided several guesthouses and arrested five Oman and three Qatar nationals, who were camping in the city to “marry” teenage Muslim girls. Two of them are in their 80s and walk using sticks.

“They were in the process of ‘interviewing’ more than 20 minors when the raids were conducted at various guesthouses,” Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy said. Police have also arrested Farid Ahmed Khan, Mumbai’s chief qazi who allegedly issued marriage certificates for the fake marriages in Hyderabad for Rs 50,000 each.

Police have sealed several residence-cum-guesthouses in Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta area. They were keeping a watch at Hyderabad Airport for sheikhs arriving from the Middle East and followed eight of them to guesthouses, where several brokers, including women, brought girls for “interviews”. The police began raids on Tuesday night after gathering evidence. A 15-year-old was rescued at a guesthouse in Chandrayangutta area and the raids were still going on.

Those arrested have been identified as Oman nationals Al Mayah Ali Issa, Al Salehi Talib Humeid Ali, Al Ubaidani Juma Shinoon Sulaiman, Al Salehi Nasser Khalif Hamed, Al Qasimi Hassan Mazaaul Mohammed, and Qatar citizens Omer Mohammed Seraj Abdal Rahman, Hamad Jabir o Al-Kuwari and Safeldin Mohammed Salih. M Abdullah (80) admitted that he came to marry a local, who he would have left after three weeks to return to Muscat, police said. The brokers promised to pay the girls’ parents Rs 1 lakh while keeping Rs 2-3 lakh, Falaknuma ACP Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed said.

