2 Nigerians among 3 held for ‘peddling’ cocaine in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house at Puppalguda and seized 80 gm of cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh from the three, a police release said.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: March 18, 2018 10:14 pm
Two Nigerian businessmen and a local woman were today arrested here on the charge of drug peddling, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house at Puppalguda and seized 80 gm of cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh from the three, a police release said.

Police arrested businessmen Idhu Plus (45), Emmanuel Umudu (43) and the latter’s wife Leela Shiva Kumar, a finance consultant.

Emmanuel and Iduh had migrated to India on business visas and had been allegedly involved in sale of the narcotic in Mumbai.

In December last, Emmanuel married Leela, a native of Mumbai, and later they shifted to Hyderabad, it added.

