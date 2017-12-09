17,974 cases settled in Telangana during National Lok Adalat

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A total of 17,974 cases of all categories were settled in the districts of Telangana today during the National Lok Adalat.

According to a release from the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, in the National Lok Adalat, 17,974 cases (6,857 pre-litigation and 11,117 court pending cases) of all categories were settled across districts in the state.

An amount of Rs 17.28 crore was awarded as compensation in these cases, the release added.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App