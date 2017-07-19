Mumbai: How a little copy-paste job gave ‘Maharaj’ smooth entry into announcements for CST

While ‘Maharaj’ has been added to the name of the station, it was decided to keep its official code unchanged at ‘CSTM’, which stands for Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Mumbai. While ‘Maharaj’ has been added to the name of the station, it was decided to keep its official code unchanged at ‘CSTM’, which stands for Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Mumbai.

EARLIER THIS month, when Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) was renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the staff from the signalling and telecommunication department of the Railways faced a peculiar situation. The task was to add ‘Maharaj’ to the several automated announcements referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus made through the day. And they would need a similar sounding voice making the announcement. What came to their rescue was the recording referring to Kolhapur’s Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus. ‘Maharaj’ was copied from the particular recording and added to that for CST.

Ever since June 30, when CST was rechristened as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a paper chit with ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus’ written on it is also kept on the announcement table at the 10X5 feet cubicle on the first floor of the Train Management System (TMS) building from where live announcements are made. “Since we have been in the habit of saying CST, we have kept these chits reminding us of the name change,” said Sushma Hondeokar, an announcer. Milind Hiwale, chief announcer, CSTM, said they did slip once or twice initially but got used to it later.

Incidentally, Hiwale was an announcer in 1996 too when there had been a more drastic name change of the station — Victoria Terminus became Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. “Things back then were however not this complicated. Firstly, there were no automated messages like they have now. We had only live messages. We were just informed about the change of name, and from the next day onwards we started calling it CST,” he said.

Hondeokar said there were certain messages asking people to not spit around at the station, which did not need any changes. For some announcements, ‘Mumbai’ was used instead of ‘CST’. “There were two types of announcements that needed changes. One was the live announcements informing commuters about trains headed to CST, and the other were those pre-recorded messages mentioning train routes such as Nashik-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus that had to be re-recorded,” she said.

Hondeokar added: “Staff from the signal and telecommunications department first came and searched for announcements that had the word ‘Maharaj’. After finding it in the announcement for the trains coming from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj to Mumbai, they copied ‘Maharaj’ from there and pasted it in the recording for CST, and handed it back to us for playing it.”

While ‘Maharaj’ has been added to the name of the station, it was decided to keep its official code unchanged at ‘CSTM’, which stands for Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Mumbai. “On several occasions, train tickets are booked online from people across the world. In order to make changes to the code, a massive overhaul would have been required. Hence, the code for the railway station, used for ticket booking and conducing train enquiries online, has been left unchanged,” said a railway official.

