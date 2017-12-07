‘Hitmen’ in Khanna police custody, UK national Johal sent to 5-day police remand

(Centre) Jagtar Singh Johal being produced at a court in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) (Centre) Jagtar Singh Johal being produced at a court in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A local court in Ludhiana ended the police remand of UK national Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi in the RSS shakha firing case and ordered judicial remand on Wednesday. However, immediately police arrested him in the murder case of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma and produced him in another court.

The duty magistrate then sent him to five days police remand, till November 10, in this case. Meanwhile, police remand of another accused, Jimmy Singh, a native of Jammu, was extended for one day in RSS shakha firing case.

Also, the two alleged hitmen Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh alias Shera are likely to be produced in a Khanna local court on Thursday morning in Shiv Sena leader Durga Prasad Gupta murder case. Both were produced before the NIA special court in Mohali on Wednesday.

As Ramandeep and Shera’s police remand in RSS leader Ravinder Gosain murder case ended on Wednesday, Khanna police applied for their custody. The request was granted by the NIA court. Das was shot dead last year on Lalheri road in Khanna. Khanna police also wants to probe his role in the double murder of a father son duo who were followers of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Khanna SSP Navjot Singh Mahal confirmed that both will be produced before a Khanna court on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pahar Singh (48), accused of supplying a weapon to Hardeep, was produced for the first time since his arrest on Tuesday from Meerut.

An official of NIA said that Pahar Singh and one Malook Singh were in touch with Hardeep Singh and the latter visited Meerut in UP thrice to get the weapon — a .315 country made pistol bore from Pahar Singh.

“Pahar was also booked in a Arms Act case in Amroha in UP, he is into the business of supplying illegal weapons,” the official said. Pahar Singh was sent to the judicial custody by the special NIA court till January 15, while another accused Dharminder Singh Guggni was remanded to two-day NIA custody.

Senior Public Prosecutor Surinder Singh said that they had sought five day custody of Guggni to verify the transactions in his account from the foreign countries but court had granted two days remand.

