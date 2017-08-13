Hit and run case: Over 2,000 people sign online petition in Chandigarh

The accused, Harjasneet Singh Chahal The accused, Harjasneet Singh Chahal

An online signature petition has been signed by 2,224 people in the last 24 hours and it was uploaded on a social networking site on Friday night. The petition has been started by Saurabh Sahota, son-in-law of Subodh Kumar Gupta (75) of Sector 4, who was killed in a hit-and-run road accident, to press for stronger charges against the accused in the case.

The family members have also decided to meet senior police officials and administrative officials to raise the demand of slapping stronger charges on SUV driver, Harjasneet Singh Chahal, who was arrested for death due to negligent driving and granted bail by Sector 3 police station on Monday.

Rashi Mohta, one of the daughters of Gupta, said, “We have decided to involve people from all walks of life in this struggle. We have also approached some road safety activists to take our fight forward. We are also receiving the support of some Bollywood personalities. It is not about my father. This campaign will be for thousands of innocent people, who die in road accidents every day and the accused driver go scott-free without being punished strictly.”

Gupta, a leading businessman, was crushed under the wheels of an SUV being driven by one Harjasneet Singh Chahal of Bathinda while returning after meeting his advocate at Sector 10 on August 4. Three daughters of Gupta, including Reema Aggarwal, Rashi Mohta and Neeti Goyal, havee launched a drive demanding stronger charges against the accused, Harjasneet Singh Chahal, who was simply charged with death due to negligent driving, through various channels.

Inspector Poonam Dilawari, SHO of Sector 3 PS, said, “The case is under investigation. The SUV of the accused is still in police possession. We are in touch with the kin of victim Subodh Kumar Gupta.” A case was registered at Sector 3 PS. Chahal, a resident of Bathinda, had come to Chandigarh to take part in the shooting of a Punjabi song in Mohali when his SUV ran over Gupta near Hotel Mountview, Sector 10, on August 4.

