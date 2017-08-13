History-sheeter shifted from Ambala to Jodhpur prison

Bishnoi was brought from Rajasthan on production warrants in connection with two cases, including the escape of gangster Deepak, alias Tony, and firing at the house of a businessman in Sector 2. (Representational Image) Bishnoi was brought from Rajasthan on production warrants in connection with two cases, including the escape of gangster Deepak, alias Tony, and firing at the house of a businessman in Sector 2. (Representational Image)

A former student leader-turned-gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, was shifted from Ambala Central Jail to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan under tight police security on Friday night. A team of 10 police personnel, headed by ACP Mukesh Malhotra, took Bishnoi to Jodhpur.

Sources said the decision to shift Bishnoi from Ambala to Jodhpur at night was taken after considering the notorious nature of Bishnoi, who had escaped twice from Punjab Police’s custody while being shifted from one jail to another.

Bishnoi was brought from Rajasthan on production warrants in connection with two cases, including the escape of gangster Deepak, alias Tony, and firing at the house of a businessman in Sector 2.

He was brought to Panchkula on August 2. A police officer said Bishnoi admitted to his involvement in both cases and maintained that he executed both the crimes aided by his associates, who are active in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Punjab.

Bishnoi is also under threat from the members of his rival gang, led by Vicky Gounder. The gangster was lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan for demanding around Rs 10 lakh from a local doctor, who was fired at by the shooters of Bishnoi when he refused to pay the extortion money. The incident was held this March.

Police sources said Bishnoi’s name came to light when the involvement of Sampat Nehra, a wanted accused by Chandigarh police, was established in the escape of Deepak on June 17. Nehra was an old member of the Bishnoi gang and further investigation revealed that Deepak’s escape was planned to kill Lovi Deora of Kotakpura, a member of the Vicky Gounder gang. Deora was gunned down in Kotakpura on July 13.

Punjab Police has announced that Deora was killed by Nehra, Deepak and Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola, all members of the Bishnoi gang. Bhola, along with Inderjeet Singh, alias Perry, was arrested from Sector 63, Chandigarh, on July 27. Bishnoi was a former leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) and student of DAV College Sector 10, Chandigarh.

