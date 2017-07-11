Himachal Pradesh: After CM Virbhadra Singh rules out CBI probe, DGP sets up SIT

Rejecting the demand for a CBI investigation earlier in the day, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh insisted that the state police were fully competent to investigate the incident of rape-murder. (Representational Image) Rejecting the demand for a CBI investigation earlier in the day, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh insisted that the state police were fully competent to investigate the incident of rape-murder. (Representational Image)

WITH PRESSURE growing for a CBI probe, Himachal Pradesh Director-General of Police Somesh Goyal has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Zahur Zaidi, IGP (South), on Monday to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a Class X girl, whose body was found in the Mahaasu forests, near Kotkhai in Shimla district, four days ago.

Rejecting the demand for a CBI investigation earlier in the day, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh insisted that the state police were fully competent to investigate the incident of rape-murder. Since the matter was very sensitive, the police were working minutely to collect evidence and put together pieces. But, he regretted that some people of Kotkhai were showing undue haste in the manner to make such a demand.

Later in the day, the DGP said a four-member SIT, which he has set up would include Additional SP (Shimla) Bhajan Negi, DySP (Theog) and Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotkhai police station. The committee has been told to fast-track investigations and also include any other member which they wish to associate with the probe. “We have some leads and call details of some people are also with the police now. There was physical evidence and other records with the police giving positive signals to lead to the arrest of the accused,” he said.

Goyal said he has spoken to the chairman of the state women’s commission and the post-mortem report would also be shared with them for necessary action.

Inquiries revealed that the post-morten report of the girl has reached the police and it clearly shows that she was raped and then killed. Shimla Superintendent of Police D W Negi, who camped in Kotkhai for the last two days, said the police teams were working hard to nab the accused. On Monday morning, a delegation of Maddad Sewa Sangathan, a civil rights group, met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate attachment of assets of the accused and that the probe handed over to the CBI.

Later, a BJP delegation, led by Shimla MLA Suresh Bhardwaj, met the DGP and asked him to expedite investigations and demanded a CBI probe. Meanwhile, BJP veteran Shanta Kumar has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for people giving clues and he, too, asked for a CBI probe.

