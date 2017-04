Bhakra Canal (Representational Image) Bhakra Canal (Representational Image)

One person survived and four went missing at midnight on Friday, after a car they were riding in rolled into the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) canal located in the Sundernagar area of Mandi district.

The rescue and search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

