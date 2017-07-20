Heavy showers to continue in Mumbai

The weather department also issued a warning to fishermen of South Maharashtra and Goa coast on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from venturing out into the sea till Thursday morning. (Photo: PTI) The weather department also issued a warning to fishermen of South Maharashtra and Goa coast on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from venturing out into the sea till Thursday morning. (Photo: PTI)

The city continued to receive heavy showers on Wednesday with the Santacruz observatory recording 79.3 mm of rainfall and Colaba observatory recording 49.8 mm. “The heavy rainfall is due to an offshore trough that is still continuing at the Maharashtra coast and also due to the depression over the sea,” said H S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, Western Region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Train services on the main line and harbour line were delayed by at least 10-15 minutes on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains. South-bound train services were delayed during the morning peak hours.

Due to the offshore trough, Konkan, Goa, Mumbai and Marathwada region may receive heavy to very heavy rains, officials said. Meanwhile, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday.

The weather department also issued a warning to fishermen of South Maharashtra and Goa coast on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from venturing out into the sea till Thursday morning.

“Winds will be southwesterly at a speed of 45 to 50 kmph, temporarily reaching 60 kmph in gust. Sea will be rough with mainly southwesterly waves. Fishermen are advised not to go out in the sea in the next 24 hours,” said an IMD official.

