Heavy rain in Mumbai: Second lake starts overflowing

The civic officials of the disaster management department said that till 3 pm on Tuesday, 11 incidents of partial house collapse were reported. However, there were no injuries in any of the cases. (Photo: PTI) The civic officials of the disaster management department said that till 3 pm on Tuesday, 11 incidents of partial house collapse were reported. However, there were no injuries in any of the cases. (Photo: PTI)

After Modak Sagar lake, the Tansa lake started overflowing Tuesday. With the city receiving heavy rainfall, the lake started overflowing at 4.55 pm. Last year, the Tansa lake had started overflowing on August 2. Owing to the heavy rainfall this year, seven lakes supplying water to the city have been filling at a quicker pace in comparison to the last two years. Till 6 am on July 18, the seven lakes cumulatively held 10,28,421 million litres of water. On the same day last year, the total amount was 7,26,355 million litres. In 2015, the amount was 2,72,160 million litres.

According to the figures released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather station at Colaba recorded 107.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday while the weather station at Santa Cruz recorded 163.4 mm rainfall. The civic officials of the disaster management department said that till 3 pm on Tuesday, 11 incidents of partial house collapse were reported. However, there were no injuries in any of the cases. There were 21 incidents of short circuit and 61 incidents of tree collapse in the city due to heavy rains.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App