Haryana: Nod to upgrade 122 schools, distance norm relaxed for 79

Faced with student protests in several districts seeking upgradation of schools, the Haryana government has given its nod to upgrade 122 schools. In case of 79 out of these 122 schools, rules regarding distance have been relaxed.

Over the past few weeks, girl students in several districts demanded that their schools be upgraded.

On Thursday, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the chief minister had given his approval for relaxation in the rules for as many as 79 schools. The series of protests were triggered after the Haryana government agreed to upgrade a school in district Rewari after the girl students went on a hunger strike.

School students in other districts, including Jind, Panipat and Palwal among others, then held similar protests. In some cases, the village panchayats rued that they had raised the demand for upgradation several times, but were ignored.

Karsola in Jind was one such village where girl students sat on a hunger strike demanding upgradation of their school to senior secondary level.

