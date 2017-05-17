Harassed by wife, man ends life

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Ojhar township near here after being harassed by his wife, police said today.

According to a police official from Ojhar police station,Santosh Pawar, employed in a reputed company here, took the extreme step yesterday by hanging himself from the ceiling.

Pawar, in his suicide note, alleged that he was being mentally and physically harassed by his wife and in-laws and

hence he was ending his life, police said.

Police have registered offences under relevant sections of the IPC against wife Priya Pawar, and in-laws Krishna

Shinde, Vishnu Shinde and Appa Borgude following a complaint by the deceased’s brother Sachin. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

After postmortem, Pawar’s body was handed over to his family.

