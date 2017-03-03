Will consider shifting people living in ‘no man’s land’: Assam govt

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

Assam government on Friday said it will consider shifting people living in ‘No man’s land’ and realignment of the fencing along the Indo-Bangla border in consultation with the Centre. Replying during a discussion in Zero Hour in Assam Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said state government will discuss the issue with the Centre to improve law and order situation along the border.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta urged the state government to talk to the Centre for shifting of Indian citizens living between the fencing and the ‘zero point’ post along the international border with Bangladesh. He pointed out the incident of four miscreants attacking an Indian family living in such an area in Karimganj district.

Taking part in the discussion, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said the fencing has been erected about 800-1,500 metres inside the border, resulting in many Indian villages falling in ‘no man’s land’. “We demand that the fencing should be realigned and such a huge gap should not be there.

We also request the Speaker to send a House Committee to visit the areas and submit a report on this,” he added. AIUDF member Aminul Islan requested the state government to look for possibility of providing security by Assam Police.

Responding to the members’ suggestions, Patowary said: “The government is also equally concerned like you members. We will consider both the proposals of shifting the people and realignment of the fencing. We will discuss these with the Central government.”

He, however, said the suggestion of security by Assam Police cannot be implemented as the state force does not have any jurisdiction over the international border. Patowary informed the House that 10 villages in Karimganj, 24 in Cachar and two in Dhubri districts are situated in the areas between the fencing and the border.

“The BSF has been instructed to take steps for joint patrolling with their counterpart in Bangladesh,” he added. Talking about the particular incident, the Minister informed that three miscreants have been arrested in Bangladesh and one is absconding. “BSF was asked to set up a fixed picket in that area,” Patowary said.