Two IIT-G students held for molestation

Two Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, (IIT-G) students were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a Gauhati University (GU) student on Friday. The student filed a police complaint on Tuesday, alleging that Kunal Kumbhkar and Ajay Dey had molested her after spiking her fruit juice.

“The two IIT-G students were picked up on Tuesday, but arrested on Wednesday after the girl made a detailed statement before a lady magistrate. We have also registered a case and arrested the two students under Section 354,” Kamrup Superintendent of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta said.

Mahanta added that the complainant had gone to attend annual Alcheringa Festival at IIT-G on February 3 when she was allegedly drugged and molested. Mahanta added that she had known the IIT-G students through social media and attended the festival on their invitation.

The IIT-G is about 4 km from GU. The police were trying to ascertain why the complainant stayed back when Uber and Ola taxis were easily available. “We are still trying to find out why the girl did not leave the IIT-G campus after the festival was over,” Superintendent of Police Mahanta said.