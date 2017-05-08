Three minor girls die of burn injuries in Guwahati

While the incident occurred at around 12:30 AM, neighbours broke open the front door of the house, informed the fire brigade, and rescued and shifted the three girls and their mother to the GMC Hospital at around 2 PM.(PTI Photo) While the incident occurred at around 12:30 AM, neighbours broke open the front door of the house, informed the fire brigade, and rescued and shifted the three girls and their mother to the GMC Hospital at around 2 PM.(PTI Photo)

Three minor girls of a family died of burn injuries while their mother is battling for life after their single-room house in Dantalpara, a locality in west Guwahati, caught fire late Sunday night, with police suspecting it to be a case of short circuit.

Confirming the deaths, Guwahati City Police Commissioner HC Nath said Ajijur Ali, father of the three girls, had returned from the bathroom when he found his single-room house engulfed in fire and smoke. He tried in vain to pull his wife and three daughters, only to finally escape alone by breaking the bathroom roof, Nath said.

While the incident occurred at around 12:30 AM, neighbours broke open the front door of the house, informed the fire brigade, and rescued and shifted the three girls and their mother to the GMC Hospital at around 2 PM. While one of the girls – Afruza (7 years) – died in the GMC Hospital, the others were shifted to a private hospital nearby for better treatment at around 7 AM on Monday. By noon the other two girls – Afrina (12) and Ahanur (3) – had also succumbed to their injuries, Police Commissioner Nath said.

While Ali did not sustain any major injury, his wife Jesmin has sustained more than 80 per cent burn and was battling for life, an official in the private hospital said. “Though the reason behind the fire is not immediately known, preliminary inquiries indicate it was a case of short circuit,” Police Commissioner Nath said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd