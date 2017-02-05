Talks with KPLT outfit to start soon : Assam DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Assam Mukesh Sahay on Sunday said peace talk with militant outfit Karbi Peoples’ Liberation Tigers (KPLT) will start soon. “Peace talk will start soon and the modalities for the same are being prepared at present,” Sahay told reporters toquestions about suspension of operations against KPLT.

On January 30, the Assam government announced to withhold counter-insurgency operations against KPLT till April 20. This followed the declaration of a six-month unilateral ceasefire from October 20, 2016, by the banned outfit.