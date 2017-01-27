Six blasts in Assam, two in Manipur; no casualty

Charaideo : Security personnel inspecting the site of a low intensity blast in Charaideo district of Assam on Thursday. PTI Photo. Charaideo : Security personnel inspecting the site of a low intensity blast in Charaideo district of Assam on Thursday. PTI Photo.

THE PARESH Barua faction of the ULFA triggered off as many as six explosions in upper Assam, while two blasts rocked Imphal on Thursday morning, even as Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully across the region. Three IEDs were also recovered by the police in Assam.

“All the six explosions were of low-intensity and there was no casualty or damage. They made an attempt to create a fear psychosis, but the people came out in large numbers to attend Republic Day functions across the state,” Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the people were in favour of peace and not violence. “The people have clearly rejected violence and voted for a peaceful Assam. The campaign against terror and violence will continue without any compromise,” he said, complimenting the people for turning out in large numbers for the Republic Day functions.

While two explosions each occurred in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, one each occurred in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, all of them around 8 am. While Sivasagar and Charaideo share inter-state boundary with Nagaland, Tinsukia shares boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, the ULFA-NSCN(K)-ComCor had killed two security personnel in Tinsukia. Meanwhile, two powerful blasts rocked Imphal on Thursday morning, one close to a CRPF barrack at Manrtripukhuri, and the other at Sinjamei. Both occurred around the same time as the Assam blasts.