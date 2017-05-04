Saints, Ajan Pir, Upadhyaya, Bhupen Hazarika get road-names in Guwahati

Announcing this here on Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam minister for Guwahati development said a road was also named after Ajan Pir, a Muslim preacher and Sufi saint who had arrived in Assam in the 17th century. (File Photo) Announcing this here on Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam minister for Guwahati development said a road was also named after Ajan Pir, a Muslim preacher and Sufi saint who had arrived in Assam in the 17th century. (File Photo)

With less than three weeks for the BJP-led coalition government of Sarbananda Sonowal to complete its first year in office, it on Thursday christened nine major roads of the state capital after four Vaishnavite and one Sufi saint, apart from Bhupen Hazarika, Deendayal Upadhyaya and bihu-king Khagen Mahanta.

While the more than 130-year old Guwahati-Shillong Road has been renamed after the 16th-century Vaishnavite saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, three other saints who followed him in the Vaishnavite movement – Madhavdev, Damodardev and Haridev – also got a road each after them.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam minister for Guwahati development said a road was also named after Ajan Pir, a Muslim preacher and Sufi saint who had arrived in Assam in the 17th century. “We have decided to dedicate a few Guwahati roads to some of our icons as our reverence,” minister Sarma said.

Chaolung Sukaphaa, who had arrived in Assam in 1228 from Mong Mao in present-day northern Myanmar and founded the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826) was also designated a road, while others after whom a road each was named included Deendayal Upadhyaya, Bhupen Hazarika and Khagen Mahanta.

