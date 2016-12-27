Rajnath Singh warns rebels

The BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to take all constitutional, legislative and administrative measures to protect the identity of the Assamese people as laid down in Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday.

“The Centre will take all necessary constitutional, administrative and legislative measures as laid down in Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” Singh said at a BJP meeting.

He also issued a stern warning to insurgent groups in the region and said that the government would deal with violent outfits with an iron fist. “…those which continue to use the language of violence will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.