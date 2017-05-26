Only BJP govt worked for indigenous people : Hagrama Mohilary

Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Hagrama Mohilary has praised the BJP government for giving land rights to the indigenous people. Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Hagrama Mohilary has praised the BJP government for giving land rights to the indigenous people.

Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Hagrama Mohilary today said only the BJP government has worked for giving land rights to the indigenous people and slammed the Congress for lack of development during its tenure in the state.

“It is not the credit of Akhil Gogoi. He should not think that because of his agitation it is happening,” Mohilary, who is also the Bodoland Peoples Front said at a public really celebrating the first anniversary of Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in the state.

Criticising the Congress for lack of development in the state during its long tenure, he said “Opposition never say what we got from the BJP government, which has taken strong step against corruption.”

BPF was an ally of the erstwhile Congress government too. Only BJP government is to be credited for the decision, he said.

The rally was organised also to mark the third anniversary of the BJP-led government at the Centre and was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

