Nitin Gadkari inaugurates new Brahmaputra bridge, sets Rs 65,000 crore for new projects in 5 years

Costing Rs 475 crore, the 1.49-km second bridge on the Brahmaputra took eight years for completion. (Source: Express photo) Costing Rs 475 crore, the 1.49-km second bridge on the Brahmaputra took eight years for completion. (Source: Express photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated the second bridge on the Brahmaputra at Saraighat here and announced a number of new road projects for Assam that included several bridges on the river, worth Rs 65,000 crore in the next five years. “There will be no dearth of funds. You will be tired asking for funds, but I will not get tired giving you funds,” Gadkari told Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while he declared 1,243 km of roads in the state as National Highway and sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore for those. Costing Rs 475 crore, the 1.49-km second bridge on the Brahmaputra took eight years for completion.

Watch what else is making news

The new projects included a 47-km highway from Guwahati to Mangaldoi via Kuruwa with a bridge across the Brahmaputra, as also a 27-km stretch highway at Lowarpara in Karimganj district where the supply line to Tripura has remained perennially affected due to bad road condition especially during the rainy months.

Gadkari also released Rs 800 crore from the Central Roads Fund for Assam, a 100 per cent grant, apart from saying the work on DPR for two more bridges on the Brahmaputra were in progress. While one bridge would link Numaligarh on the south to Gohpur on the north, the other would connect Majuli to Jorhat, he said. The prime minister would formally inaugurate the 9.14-km bridge Dhola-Sadiya bridge on the Brahmaputra in eastern Assam later this year, he said.

The union minister also said that work on a DPR to construct two highways along both banks of the Brahmaputra was in progress. The two roads, which would also serve as flood protection wall, would be constructed using silt dredged to improve the navigability of the river. The two roads would be axis-control express highways like the Mumbai-Pune highway, he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd