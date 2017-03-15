Nagaland bans junk food, soft drinks in schools

THE NAGALAND government on Tuesday banned the sale of junk food, among them chips, soft drinks and fried food both on school campuses as well as in a radius of 200 metres from each school. It asked schools to take steps to make children and parents aware about obesity and food high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS).

A notification by the Nagaland Board of School Education in Kohima asked schools to constitute a School Canteen Management Committee, which would be responsible for ensuring that no junk food found its way to campuses. The committee should include teachers, parents, students and canteen operators would be also solely responsible for providing healthy food to the schoolchildren, it said.

The notification asked schools to check the quality of raw materials in the school canteen.

