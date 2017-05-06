Mere ‘suggestion’ prompts Assam govt employees to wear dhoti-kurta to office

Assam Secretariat employees wearing ‘dhoti-kurta’ and ‘mekhela-chador’, on their way to office after the state government advocated voluntary ‘traditional’ dress code for staff, in Dispur near Guwahati on Saturday. PTI Photo Assam Secretariat employees wearing ‘dhoti-kurta’ and ‘mekhela-chador’, on their way to office after the state government advocated voluntary ‘traditional’ dress code for staff, in Dispur near Guwahati on Saturday. PTI Photo

A suggestion made by a senior Assam government officer twelve days ago that the personnel department might consider asking officials and employees to wear traditional dresses on the first and third Saturdays of every month on Saturday here prompted a section of them to attend office across the state in dhoti-kurta, mekhela-chadar, dakhana-fashra and other traditional attire.

“We noticed quite a number of government employees attending the state secretariat here wearing such traditional dresses on Saturday. But there is no such government order,” Basab Kalita, president of Sadau Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), apex body of state government employees, told The Indian Express.

In fact the suggestion made by one senior officer on April 26 triggered off so much enthusiasm that as several local television channels ran talk shows and panel discussions, a number of officers and employees finally turned up wearing traditional attire. “It had become a talk of the town, prompting us to meet the chief secretary on Friday and discuss the matter. We have suggested to the government and our colleagues that the best thing to do is to come decently so that office decorum is maintained,” SAKP president Kalita said.

PK Tiwari, Principal Secretary (General Administration) said the government had not issued any order asking employees and officers to attend office on certain days in traditional attire. “Yes, the Principal Secretary in charge of Personnel did write to me a letter suggesting whether such a proposal (of wearing traditional dress) could be considered. But my department or the government has not even considered that suggestion, not to speak of passing any order. It is just suggestion,” Tiwari said.

It was on April 26 that PK Borthakur, Principal Secretary (Personnel) wrote an official letter to Tiwari, where he attributed his idea to an advise of chief secretary VK Pipersenia. “As advised by the Chief Secretary, you may like to formulate a suitable proposal for asking officials/employees to come dressed up in traditional dresses on 1st and 3rd Saturdays on voluntary basis,” Borthakur in his letter had said.

Borthakur had also said that it was observed that there was no dress code for officers and employees in general for normal office work. “On the occasion of Civil Service Day, 2017, as per appeal of the hon’ble Chief Minister, many officers came dressed up in traditional attires viz dhoti and kurta by male officials and chadar-mekhela by lady officials. This was appreciated by the public in general and was also highlighted in the media. It appears that coming in traditional dresses also induced feelings of enthusiasm and spirit among the officers,” he wrote.

Pointing at the use of the word “traditional dresses”, SAKP president Kalita said any order asking employees to wear such dresses would create a lot of confusion in a multi-ethnic and pluralistic state like Assam. “Different communities in Assam have different traditional dresses that may not make one comfortable in discharging official duty. Moreover, it will only create unwanted misgivings among the employees,” Kalita said, asking the government to instead find ways to solve various problems and grievances of its employees.

The opposition Congress party has already taken exception to the move suggested by a senior government officer. “There are lot of important and burning issues to be handled. This government should first try to fulfill the promises the BJP and its allies had made to the people during the 2016 assembly elections,” Abdul Khaleque, senior Congress legislator said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd