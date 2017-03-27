Manipur: 11 killed as Imphal-bound night bus falls into gorge

At least eleven persons were killed, eight of them on the spot, when a night bus travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Imphal fell into a deep gorge near Makhan village in Senapati district in Manipur in the wee hours of Monday, official sources said. The bus was carrying 35 passengers when it left Dimapur around 7 PM on Sunday, and was about 90 kms short of Imphal when the accident occurred.

“While eight persons had died on the spot in the accident that took place around 3:30 AM, three more have died while on way to the hospital. The condition of several others is critical,” Ravinder Singh, Civil SDO of Phaibung, told The Indian Express over the telephone.

The bus hit the edge of a bridge that it was trying to cross on the highway near Makhan village, following which it jumped off the road and fell into the deep gorge, Singh said.

“Local villagers promptly swung into action and removed the dead as well as the injured people from the gorge and sent them to hospitals,” the officer said. The injured have been admitted in the RIMS Hospital in Imphal, he added.

The historic National Highway No 2 (earlier NH39) that begins at Numaligarh near Kaziranga in Assam and passes through various historical spots related to the World War II is a mountainous road with sharp bends and gradients, requiring special mountain-driving expertise to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed shock over the accident and assured all help from the state government for those who have sustained injuries and those who have lost family members.

“I grieve for the deaths and the injured. All possible help will be extended from the government. A ministerial team has been assigned to make a spot inquiry of the accident and visit the injured persons at the hospital,” CM Singh said in a tweet.

