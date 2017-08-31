Major fire breaks out at Assam Secretariat Complex

The block has Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s office along with other offices.(ANI Photo) The block has Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s office along with other offices.(ANI Photo)

A major fire broke out at Assam Secretariat Complex, Dispur, around 12 pm Thursday. Five fire tenders were rushed on the spot to control the fire. According to a local media channel, Pratidin Time, the fire in the F Block started during a cabinet meeting. The block houses Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s office among others.

According to employees at the Secretariat complex, which is also known as Janata Bhawan, there have been no injuries in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As of now, all the rooms on the block have been closed. An investigation is underway.

More details awaited.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd