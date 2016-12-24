Kiren Rijiju asks AP government to hold independent inquiry on engineering student’s death in Rajasthan

Kiren Rijiju.(Source: File/PTI) Kiren Rijiju.(Source: File/PTI)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to constitute an independent inquiry into the death of 22-year-old engineering student Haa Tama who died last week after falling from his hostel building in Rajasthan.

Rijiju gave this direction to state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Food and Civil Supplies Parliamentary Secretary Markio Tado and sought a report in the matter during a meeting at New Delhi on Friday.

The Union minister urged the state government to constitute an independent inquiry by a superintendent of police, an official communiqué said in Itanagar on Saturday. Tado also appealed to the Union minister to direct the Rajasthan government to disclose the post-mortem and FSL report.

Khandu assured to take up the matter immediately with Union and Rajasthan governments. Tama, who was pursuing engineering degree at Dr K N Modi University in Tonk district of Rajasthan, died after he fall mysteriously from his hostel room on December 16 last.