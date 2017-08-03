Latest News

Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Deb dies at 83

Deb, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Silchar who was also elected twice from Tripura West between 1980 and 1999, had served as a Minister of State under three PMs.

Published:August 3, 2017 3:07 am
Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Santosh Mohan Deb passed away in a private hospital in Silchar Wednesday following kidney and other ailments. He was 83. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will attend his funeral Thursday.

Deb, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Silchar who was also elected twice from Tripura West between 1980 and 1999, had served as a Minister of State under three PMs. He was Minister of State for Tourism and Communications (1986-88) and for Defence and Home Affairs (1988-89) in the Rajiv Gandhi government.

He served as Minister of State (independent charge) for Steel in the Narasimha Rao government (1991-96). In 2004, Manmohan Singh appointed him the Minister of State (independent charge) for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

