Former Congress minister Robin Bordoloi joins BJP

Former minister, three times MLA and senior Congress leader Robin Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the BJP, saying he wanted to “do something worthwhile” in the ruling party for which he did not get the opportunity in his original party. Bordoloi, a son of former Assam premier Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi – who was given the Bharat Ranta posthumously in 1999 – was first elected as a Congres MLA from Dispur in 2001 and was made a minister in the first government of Tarun Gogoi. In 2006 and 2011 he represented Guwahati East LAC in the state assembly, but was denied ticket in the 2016 election. In 2014 Bardoloi also contested for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat and lost to BJP’s Bijoya Chakravarty.

“I want to do something worthwhile for the state and the country,” Bardoloi, a former Captain of the Indian Army who had later served as regional head of the Sports Authority of India, said after formally joining the BJP. Guwahati East BJP legislator Siddhartha Bhattacharyya said Bardoloi’s joining would further strengthen the ruling party.

Swapnanil Barua, a retired IAS officer who had held several top administrative posts till early this year, too joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd